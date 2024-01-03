IFTM to hold annual Open Day this Sunday, showcasing its diversified programmes

MACAU, January 3 - As the registration for the Joint Admission Examination for Macao Four Higher Education Institutions starts, the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is going to hold the 2024 Open Day on 7 January at Mong-Há Campus. Through various activities and opening the campus facilities, IFTM aims to provide the public, especially secondary school students and their parents, with an in-depth understanding of the campus environment and programmes, assisting them in planning their future academic development.

The Open Day will take place from 1400 to 1800 on 7 January, with the main venue located at the Inspiration Building of IFTM Mong-Há campus. Booths will be set up to provide programme and admission information for fresh secondary school graduates, where they can register for programmes on the spot. The event includes three programme sharing sessions, where current students, faculty members, and alumni will share insights about campus life and career development after graduation. These sessions will also be simultaneously broadcasted online on IFTM's BiliBili platform.

The event will feature afternoon tea buffet with Macanese delicacies, and various interactive workshops such as coffee brewing, tea art, culinary, and creative face painting. Additionally, there will be game booths and lucky draws, allowing the public to have a comprehensive experience of IFTM's diverse range of programmes and campus life. Moreover, IFTM students will showcase their talents through performances such as Wing Chun martial arts and street dance.

During the event, student ambassadors will guide campus tours, leading the public to visit different teaching and training facilities on campus, including the educational hotel, educational restaurants, and kitchens, allowing them to gain firsthand experience of student life.

IFTM cordially invites students and the general public to enjoy a pleasant afternoon at the Mong-Há campus. Participants can collect exquisite souvenirs upon completion of the event. For more information, please contact the IFTM Public Relations Team at 8598 3023 or 8598 1559. You can also scan the QR code to follow the "澳旅院IFTM" WeChat official account and stay updated with the Institute's Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.