Umeox and Actxa Team Up to Deliver World's First Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring in Smartwatches and Health Rings

Umeox & Actxa Team Up for World's 1st Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring in Smartwatches & Rings

SHENZHEN, GUANDONG, CHINA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Umeox, the international leader in wearables manufacturing and solutions, and Actxa, a Singapore-based AI-driven deep tech company, have announced a groundbreaking collaboration to integrate Actxa's revolutionary non-invasive blood glucose monitoring and evaluation solution, BGEM™, into Umeox's next-generation health rings and smartwatches.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the fight against diabetes. BGEM™ utilises cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), signal processing, and wearable technology to assess the risk of impaired glucose regulation, all without the need for painful finger pricks. By leveraging data from readily available photoplethysmography (“PPG”) sensors – often found in commercially available wearables – BGEM™ analyses inter-beat-interval data and identifies digital biomarkers linked to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes mellitus (“T2DM”).

This novel technology offers a convenient and frequent way for individuals to monitor their glucose dysregulation, providing valuable insights into their diabetic risk. With continuous monitoring and personalised risk assessments, BGEM™ empowers users to take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle, potentially preventing or delaying the onset of T2DM.

"At Actxa, we believe technology has the power to transform lives and promote healthier living," says Marcus Soo, CEO of Actxa. "This collaboration with Umeox, a pioneer in the wearables industry, perfectly aligns with our vision. Together, we are equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to actively manage their diabetic risk and make informed health decisions."

Umeox CEO, Noor Jack Shao, echoes this sentiment, stating, "This partnership represents a major leap forward in the realm of preventative healthcare. By integrating BGEM™ into our innovative wearables, we offer users a convenient and non-invasive way to stay informed about their health and take control of their well-being."

The future of diabetes risk management lies in empowering individuals with accessible and actionable data. By combining Umeox's wearable expertise with Actxa's revolutionary AI-powered technology, this groundbreaking collaboration paves the way for a future where proactive self-care becomes the norm in the fight against diabetes.

Key Takeaways:

●Umeox and Actxa join forces to integrate BGEM™, the world's first non-invasive blood glucose monitoring solution, into Umeox's next-generation wearables.

●BGEM™ uses AI and PPG sensor data to assess diabetic risk without finger pricks.

●This collaboration empowers individuals to monitor their glucose health and make informed lifestyle choices for diabetes prevention.

About Actxa

Headquartered in Singapore, Actxa Pte Ltd is a deep tech company founded in 2015 that leverages artificial intelligence to create next generation preventive healthcare solutions. ​

We create evidence-based, personalised health insights in the domains of physical activities, sleep quality, body composition, stress and recovery, heart health and blood glucose evaluation and monitoring. ​​

To improve population health, Actxa establishes worldwide partnerships and research collaborations to develop critical preventive health models to help people avert chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.​​

​Learn more about Actxa at www.actxa.com.

About Umeox

Umeox is a leading innovator in the wearables industry, specializing in the design and development of advanced health and wellness and warship solutions. Their commitment to user-centric technology aligns perfectly with Actxa's vision.