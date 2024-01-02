Mail Ballot Application Now Available for Presidential Preference Primary

RHODE ISLAND, January 2 - PROVIDENCE, RI – The RI Department of State Elections Division today announced that mail ballot applications are now available for voters participating in the Presidential Preference Primary.

Registered voters can apply for a mail ballot using a paper form or the RI Department of State's online mail ballot application portal.

To use the online application, requestors must be registered Rhode Island voters with a valid Rhode Island-issued driver's license or State identification card. The online mail ballot application portal can be accessed online, in English and in Spanish, at vote.ri.gov.

The RI Department of State launched the online mail ballot application portal last year during the special elections. Nearly 7,000 voters used the portal to request a mail ballot in 2023.

All voters who request a mail ballot receive a physical, printed ballot, regardless of whether they request the ballot via paper form or through the online portal.

The deadline to register to vote and update your voter information in order to be eligible to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary is March 3, 2024. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary is March 12, 2024.

The Presidential Preference Primary will be held on April 2, 2024. Presidential candidates, delegate candidates, and voters can find important information and deadlines online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPEng.html.

###

Ya se Encuentran Disponibles las Solicitudes para Votar por Correo en las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial

PROVIDENCE, RI - La División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI anunció hoy que ya se encuentran disponibles los formularios para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para aquellos votantes que participen en la Primaria de Preferencia Presidencial.

Los votantes inscritos pueden solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo utilizando un formulario impreso o utilizando el Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo.

Para utilizar el Sistema de Solicitud Digital, los solicitantes deberán estar inscritos para votar en Rhode Island y tener una licencia de conducir válida o una tarjeta de identificación estatal expedida por Rhode Island. Para acceder al Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo lo puede hacer en línea, tanto en inglés como en español, en vota.ri.gov.

El Departamento de Estado de RI lanzó el Sistema de Solicitud Digital para una Papeleta de Votación por Correo el año pasado durante las elecciones especiales. Casi 7.000 votantes utilizaron el Sistema de Solicitud Digital para solicitar sus papeletas de votación por correo en 2023.

Todos los votantes que soliciten una papeleta de votación por correo recibirán una papeleta física impresa, independientemente de si la solicitaron en papel o a través del Sistema de Solicitud Digital.

La fecha límite para inscribirse para votar y actualizar su información de votante para poder ser elegible para votar en la Primaria de Preferencia Presidencial es el 3 de marzo de 2024. La fecha límite para solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo para la Primaria de Preferencia Presidencial es el 12 de marzo de 2024.

La Primaria de Preferencia Presidencial se realizará el 2 de abril de 2024. Los candidatos presidenciales, los candidatos a delegados y los votantes pueden encontrar información importante y plazos en línea en https://vote.sos.ri.gov/forms/elections/ElectionPage/PPPSpa.html.

###