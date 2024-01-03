Australia’s Latest Mental Health Statistics Sparks Expert’s Campaign for More Mental Health First Aid Training

According to the ABS, 42.9% of people aged 16–85 years had experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the alarming mental health statistics recently published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, top-rated Brisbane first aid training provider, My First Aid Course, is intensifying its campaign to promote mental health first aid training in various sectors across Australia including schools, workplaces, parent groups and community organisations.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics Mental Health and Wellbeing study published in October 2023 revealed that 42.9% of people aged 16–85 years had experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime, with 21.5% experiencing a mental disorder in the past 12 months.

Ben Cleaver, General Manager of My First Aid Course, said, “The ABS statistics regarding mental health are very concerning, and we are responding with a call for more businesses and community members to consider being prepared to help in a mental health crisis.”

My First Aid Course now offers Australia’s leading mental health response training, developed by Mental Health First Aid Australia (MHFAA), for groups and individuals wanting to educate themselves on the complexities of mental illnesses and be equipped with the skills needed to offer effective support.

MHFAA’s Program Delivery Specialist and accredited instructor, Janie McCullagh, detailed the structure and ethos of these courses, "Most people are familiar with physical first aid and know that when you attend a first aid course, you learn to recognise and respond to life-threatening emergencies,” she said. “Mental Health First Aid training adopts a similar approach.”

McCullagh emphasised that the courses commence with an overview of mental illness, focusing on risk factors, prevalence, and impact, and then delve into specific mental health conditions.

My First Aid Course’s initiative comes at a crucial time, as the need for mental health awareness and intervention becomes increasingly vital. Mr Cleaver said, “The courses teach participants about the different types of mental illness, while providing the resources and skills they need to respond or approach someone they are concerned about.”

My First Aid Course offers these courses with flexible learning options, including onsite training for groups and public courses for individuals, available in face-to-face or blended formats. The Youth Mental Health First Aid course is particularly tailored for those working or living with adolescents, addressing the unique mental health challenges faced by this demographic.

“With these courses, we aim to spread awareness and train as many people as possible. Whether it’s in schools, workplaces, or homes, everyone should be equipped to support those struggling with mental health issues,” Cleaver said.

My First Aid Course's campaign underscores the importance of mental health first aid training in building a more resilient and supportive community. For more information on the range of courses and how to enroll, interested individuals can visit the My First Aid Course website.