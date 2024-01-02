Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Woman

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are seeking to identify a suspect in the murder of a woman at a hotel in Northwest DC.

On Monday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 1:18 a.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District responded to the 4300 block of Military Road, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, MD, inside of a hotel room with gunshot wound injuries. She died at the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24000091

