New Mexico ranked in top 10 states for inbound moves in 2023 – Newcomers attracted by jobs, retirement, lifestyle, low cost of living

For the second year in a row, New Mexico is one of the top ten states for inbound moves, with United Van Lines reporting more families are coming into the state for jobs, retirement, a better lifestyle, and a lower cost of living.

The 2023 United Van Lines National Movers Study shows the company reported 59.6% inbound moves to New Mexico, ranking New Mexico the ninth best inbound location in the United States.

Of those moving to New Mexico – 30% reported it was for a job; 21% for retirement; and 15.5% for New Mexico’s lifestyle. Also of note, no one leaving the state reported they were exiting due to the cost of living, while 5% coming into New Mexico said an improved cost of living was a factor in relocating here. The data also indicated 33.8% of outbound moves were made to be closer to family, a national trend that has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Individuals, families and businesses around the country are recognizing the potential New Mexico offers, especially with regards to jobs, lifestyle and retirement,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We’re continuing to build up systems that attract and support continued growth and a thriving population. Welcome to New Mexico!”

In 2022, the state eliminated taxes on social security for most recipients and cut the Gross Receipts Tax for the first time in 40 years on goods and services. Those efforts, as well as tuition-free college, expanded early childhood education, strong job growth, quality outdoor recreation and cultural amenities, are solidifying New Mexico’s position as a place where families can succeed.

New Mexico first joined the United Van Lines Top 10 List for inbound moves in 2022 with 58% of its moves being into the state, after an exodus of families in years 2012, 2013 and 2014 and a “balanced” population in 2015 through 2021.

The 2023 data shows outbound moves at 40.4%.