Salmonella case linked to Busseto Charcuterie Sampler

Jan. 2, 2024

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) officials are warning Minnesota consumers not to eat Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler containing prosciutto, sweet sopressata, and dry coppa and purchased at Sam’s Club or other retailers.

One Minnesotan reported becoming ill in December after consuming a Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler purchased at Sam’s Club. The person was not hospitalized. MDA staff collected and tested an unopened package of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from the person’s home. The product tested positive for Salmonella.

Health officials recommend not eating any Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from LOT number L075330300 with the expiration date of April 27, 2024. It is not yet known which of the individual components of the sampler may have been the source of contamination or whether similar products are affected. The investigation to determine the scope of the problem is ongoing.

Since many cases of Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) do not seek health care and get tested, the number of ill people is likely to be larger than the identified case. People who consumed the product, become sick and are concerned about their health should consult their health care provider.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure. Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization. Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek health care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases.

Approximately 1,000 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

MDH is working with the MDA on this ongoing investigation.

