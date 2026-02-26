Health officials encourage regularly checking blood pressure to combat silent killer

News Release

Feb. 26, 2026

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is calling on Minnesotans to use this February, American Heart Month, to start regularly monitoring their blood pressure. High blood pressure is often called the “silent killer” because many remain unaware of their condition until serious complications arise. About 1 in 3, or almost 1.4 million, Minnesotans report having high blood pressure.

“High blood pressure can lead to heart disease, stroke and kidney failure if left unchecked,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We know that barriers such as access to care, affordability and the usability of monitoring devices can make managing blood pressure challenging. By working together, patients, providers and communities can start the conversation, understand individual risk and support ongoing monitoring when appropriate. Knowing your numbers remains one of the most powerful steps toward early detection and prevention.”

According to MDH data:

Long-term high blood pressure was listed as an underlying cause or contributing to nearly 28% of all deaths in 2022.

Rates are even higher among Black Minnesotans, American Indians and adults with disabilities, an outcome reflecting longstanding differences in access to care, healthy food, safe spaces for physical activity and other factors.

Now is a great time to talk to your health care provider about your risk and what type of blood pressure monitoring is right for you. A provider may recommend home monitoring, which requires a validated blood pressure “cuff” or monitoring device. This is especially important for anyone diagnosed with high blood pressure and for people starting or changing high blood pressure treatment to understand if it’s working.

At-home blood pressure monitoring, also known as Self-Measured Blood Pressure (SMBP), along with doctor visits, allows people to enhance the quality of care, improve adherence to medications and ultimately reduce the risk of more serious heart-health complications or conditions.

For people who are recommended to do at-home monitoring, MDH recommends the following steps:

Consult with a health care provider and get a validated home blood pressure monitor — ask your clinic or pharmacist for recommendations and read MDH’s newly posted Self-Measured Blood Pressure fact sheet (PDF) handout. Measure at the same time each day, ideally morning and evening. Sit quietly for 5 minutes before measuring, with feet flat on the floor and back supported. Record your readings and bring them to your next medical appointment.

MDH works with clinics, pharmacies and community organizations to raise awareness about blood pressure monitoring opportunities in the community at locations such as health care clinics, pharmacies, fitness centers, fire stations and some library systems.

MDH and partners are implementing Minnesota’s Action Plan to Address Cardiovascular Disease, Stroke and Diabetes 2035 (MN 2035 Plan). This plan lays out detailed strategies and actions for communities and people to save lives, reduce health differences and improve wellbeing. Learn more by visiting MDH’s About High Blood Pressure webpage.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us