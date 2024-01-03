Kain Automotive Joins NCM Associates to Expand Leadership Training Solutions

NCM Associates merges with Kain Automotive

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM® Associates announces its acquisition of Louisville-based company Kain Automotive, marking a significant milestone in their growth and expansion in the automotive industry. This strategic merger is a significant step forward for both industry leaders, delivering a comprehensive range of solutions to their valued customer bases.

NCM Associates, a pioneer in the automotive industry and the originator of the first automotive 20 Group in 1947, has been partnering with Kain Automotive for the past 15 years. Together, they have provided NCM clients with first-class internet sales, BDC operations, digital marketing training, and 20 Group services.

Paul Faletti, President and CEO of NCM Associates, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “The strategic acquisition of Kain Automotive, an established leader in Automotive Digital Training, elevates both businesses. The existing collaboration has enhanced our collective training and 20 Group offerings to our clients and I’m excited about the achievements that lie ahead. As we combine forces to drive excellence and innovation, we will continue to enhance our products and services to stay at the forefront of the industry.”

Kain Automotive, with 21 years of experience, has earned a reputation as the premier training provider in the automotive industry for internet sales, BDC operations, and digital marketing.

David Kain, President and Owner of Kain Automotive, commented on the merger, saying, “The opportunity for our company and team to become part of an organization that founded the principles of dealership collaboration and performance benchmarking is rare – and one worth taking. We have been fortunate to work with NCM for many years, and I have witnessed first-hand their commitment to our client’s success. In this new structure of working together daily, we can further drive value to dealership leaders and managers.”

David Kain and Kain Automotive staff will join the NCM team while the corporate office will remain in Louisville, KY. Both organizations are committed to further expanding their training offerings within the automotive industry and beyond by leveraging their combined talented staff and extensive networks to drive success and excellence for their clients.

For more information about NCM Associates, visit www.ncmassociates.com or email info@ncmassociates.com.