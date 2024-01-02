Keiki Join Their Forever Families on National Adoption Day

The Hilo and Waimea Family Courts conducted a cere­mony to unite 22 Hawai‘i island keiki with their “Forever Families.” The annual “Forever Families” event occurs on the Friday before Thanksgiving. To celebrate the keiki and families, courtrooms were turned into magical winter wonderlands, adorned with blue, silver and white balloon arches and displays, and shimmering backdrops.

Photo courtesy: Hawai‘i State Judiciary Above photo: From left, Guardian ad litem Jessica “Jaycee” Uchida, Judge Darien Ching Nagata, the Delimont ʻOhana, and social worker Albert Pacheco.

The celebration also marked National Adoption Day. The court finalized adoptions and guardianships on November 17.

“We affectionately recognize this day as our ‘Ohana Day to celebrate youth and families in our community,” said Family Court Judge Darien Ching Nagata. “This was our sixth annual celebration in Hilo and our first in Waimea.”

The event had a photo booth for the families to commemo­rate the special day, courtesy of Anna Madrid of Lady Q’s Big Island Event Services.

The keiki received individually monogrammed backpacks filled with blankets, teddy bears, and books thanks to The Jockey Foundation; family board games from the Chi­l­d­­ren’s Law Project of Hawai‘i; gift cards from the Geist Foundation; gifts from the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services; books from the Clinton Foundation and Kamehameha Press; diapers, wipes and other personal hygiene items from Hawai‘i Diaper Bank; gifts from attorney Jacky Mena, and certificates from the Hawai‘i State Judiciary. Before leav­ing, children and fam­ilies were treated to light refreshments compliments of KTA Super Stores.

“Many times in Family Court we are faced with tough decisions, conflict, and adversity,” said Judge Nagata. “Today, the courtroom was filled with pure hope and love.”

“When we first proposed holding ‘Ohana Day we never ima­g­ined it would grow into the event it is today,” said Valerie Grab co-founder and executive director of the Children’s Law Project of Hawai‘i. “Thanks to our amazing community sponsors and collaboration with the public agencies that serve our foster children, ‘Ohana Day has become an incredible occasion that celebrates and honors loving families who care for our keiki.”