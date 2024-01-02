Obion County Man Faces Arson, Attempted Arson, Weapons Charges

OBION COUNTY/ GIBSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Kenton man, who has been charged following a series of fires or attempted fires over the weekend and the discovery of explosive devices in two counties.

On January 1st, TBI special agents joined the Kenton Police Department in investigating multiple suspicious fires in the Kenton area, which includes both Obion and Gibson counties. The investigation also included investigators with the Obion and Gibson County Sheriffs’ Departments, as well as the Jackson Police Department bomb squad. On December 31st and through January 1st, attempts were made to set fire to structures and a vehicle. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Joseph Huffman as the individual responsible for the fire and attempts, and the placement of prohibited weapons.

On January 1st, agents arrested Joseph Huffman (DOB 07/05/1991) on the Obion County charges. He was charged with one count of Attempted Arson and five counts of Prohibited Weapons to Include an Explosive. On January 2nd, the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Huffman with one count of Arson, one count of Vandalism, and one count of Prohibited Weapon to Include an Explosive. He was booked into the Obion County Jail and bond had not yet been set. This investigation remains open.