January 2, 2024

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

Jessica.ward@ks.gov

KDWP, Scientific Community to Review Select Species Petitions

PRATT – Every five years, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks reviews the state Endangered, Threatened and Species-In-Need-of-Conservation lists, as authorized by the Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act of 1975. The review process begins with a request for petitions to change listings, which concluded October of this year. A seven-member Threatened and Endangered Species Task Committee – made up of members representing various disciplines from state and federal agencies and state universities ­– then determines if petitions merit full reviews.

For the current five-year review, three petitions with substantial evidence were submitted that the Task Committee determined warrant a full review. Those petitions requested the following changes to the existing lists of Threatened and Endangered Species and SINC:

The full review process also includes public informational meetings and consultation with a panel of experts who evaluate petitions and provide input regarding any information overlooked in the petition. A final recommendation will be provided to the KDWP Secretary and Commission based on scientific merit. After a 90-day public comment period, the Commission will vote on listing changes at a future Public Hearing. Additionally, KDWP plans to update dates associated with listed species possession regulations.

Informational meetings will last two hours and are scheduled for :

Date: February 6, 2024

February 6, 2024 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: Kansas Wetlands Education Center, 592 NE K-156 Highway, Great Bend

Date: February 6, 2024

February 6, 2024 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Location: Zoom at: https://ksoutdoors.zoom.us/j/89352502542 (The virtual meeting will begin with the same informational presentation provided at in-person meetings. Following the presentation, the meeting host will remain online until 7:00 p.m. to answer questions and record comments.)

Date: February 7, 2024

February 7, 2024 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: KDWP Region 2 Office, Basement Conference Room, 300 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka

Date: February 12, 2024

February 12, 2024 Time: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Location: Healthy Bourbon County Action Team building, 104 North National Avenue, Fort Scott

Date: February 15, 2024

February 15, 2024 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Location: Zoom at: https://ksoutdoors.zoom.us/j/84715916256 (The virtual meeting will begin with the same informational presentation provided at in-person meetings. Following the presentation, the meeting host will remain online until 7:00 p.m. to answer questions and record comments.)

Information and documents related to the five-year review process can be found at: https://ksoutdoors.com/Services/Threatened-and-Endangered-Wildlife/2023-Five-Year-Review.

Click HERE for more on Kansas’ threatened and endangered species and SINC.

