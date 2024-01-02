MDC announces new conservation agent for Jackson County

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has assigned Jobe Edwards as a new conservation agent for Jackson County. Edwards joins the MDC team serving the public and forest, fish, and wildlife resources in a county with both rural and urban environments. He is a native of Lockwood, Mo., and a graduate of Central Methodist University in Fayette.

Edwards enjoys the diversity and the amount of outdoor recreation available in Jackson County.

“When people think of this county, most just think of the city and not anything else,” he said. Jackson County is so much more than just Kansas City, because we have an abundance of fishable waters in the county, and that is even before you get to the Missouri River. Once you get out to the eastern side of the county you begin to run into more open areas that can be used for hunting as well.”

Edwards is a recent graduate from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in Jefferson City. The new agents received more than 1,200 hours of training in criminal investigations, defensive tactics, firearms qualifications, and technical instruction in fish, forest, and wildlife management. Training also included courses in legal studies, communications and conducting education programs, and First Aid/First Responder and CPR certification.

“Growing up, I spent a lot of time in the outdoors,” he said. “It is important to me that anyone who desires to enjoy the outdoors, young or old, urban or rural, can do so. I chose to do my part by helping to protect resources to ensure that they will be around for future generations.”

Edwards can be reached by calling 816-651-8867 or by email at Jobe.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov.