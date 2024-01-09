Continued Market Growth: Thesis Elements Expands Team with Senior Staff Appointments
WASHINGTON DC, US, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With significant market momentum, Thesis Elements adds senior staff to continue market growth
— Paul McConville
EdTech veteran Peter Deeley joins as VP Sales – he has helped universities transform their technology for over 30 years
Paul Budzynski, software solutions expert, joins as Senior Account Executive
Thesis, a leading provider of cloud-based, next generation Student Information Systems for the US, UK and Canada today announced that Peter Deeley has joined the company as VP Sales and Paul Budzynski has joined as a Senior Account Executive to continue the significant growth and momentum of the Thesis Elements business. 14 higher education institutions have signed on for Thesis Elements in the second half of 2023.
Peter has over 20 years of experience in Higher Education sales to deliver innovative and effective solutions for campus management, student success and student information systems. “I have been working with colleges and universities for nearly 30 years to help them and their students succeed”, said Deeley. “I have never been more excited than I am today in joining Thesis to help our clients and small institutions to put the power of modern technology to work to create significant efficiencies. Elements is the SIS solution that schools have needed for cloud-based functionality and affordability with modern, intuitive capability”.
Joining Peter’s team, Paul Budzynski will work with our current industry experts on our Elements sales and marketing team to serve our CAMS clients and introduce more small and mid-size schools to the power of Elements.
“The response to Thesis Elements has been significant, and we are excited by the momentum we bring to 2024. Fourteen schools have made the decision to modernize their institution by moving to Thesis Elements” said CEO, Paul McConville. “We believe that the need to modernize the student system experience will only accelerate . It is the perfect time to grow our team. Peter’s deep track-record of working within Higher Education allows him to make an immediate impact. Paul’s expertise and understanding of selling enterprise SaaS will ensure that our processes continue to drive success.
Thesis has added a number of key new hires since the investment from Silvertree Equity in Product, Technology, Sales, Marketing, Finance and Professional Services. The company is committed to building great technology that drives the future of higher education.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.
Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built, software-as-a-service solution.
Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
