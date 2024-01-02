Submit Release
WiseDaily and Suzanne Lucas (The Evil HR Lady) Join Forces for Quick Course

WiseDaily proudly announces a dynamic collaboration with the renowned Suzanne Lucas, also known as The Evil HR Lady, on a free microlearning course.

Suzanne's perspective on feedback and feedforward is paramount for today's managers. We are thrilled to have her provide our users with a fresh and invaluable perspective...”
— JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development
UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseDaily proudly announces a dynamic collaboration with the renowned Suzanne Lucas, also known as The Evil HR Lady, on a new, free course. With her trademark wit and insight, Suzanne shares her thoughts on feedback and feedforward and how the best managers use both.

WiseDaily, a boutique elearning provider, has consistently sought out experts to bring unique and engaging content to its audience. The addition of Suzanne Lucas, a recognized authority in Human Resources, promises to be a game-changer for learners seeking practical knowledge and actionable advice.

"Suzanne's perspective on feedback and feedforward is paramount for today's managers. We are thrilled to have her provide our users with a fresh and invaluable perspective on these crucial aspects of professional development," said JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development at WiseDaily.

Suzanne Lucas is widely acclaimed for her expertise in Human Resources, organizational development, and even improv. Her quick course on WiseDaily is set to deliver a blend of wisdom, humor, and actionable strategies that will resonate with professionals across industries.

Discover Suzanne's insights and join the conversation by enrolling in the free course at [Link: https://www.wisedaily.com/suzanne-lucas]. Whether you're a seasoned HR professional or someone eager to enhance your understanding of feedback and feedforward, this course is tailored for you.

Follow Suzanne Lucas on her social media channels for updates and additional content. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from one of the leading voices in HR.

