Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,164 in the last 365 days.

WiseDaily Announces Launch of New Member Perks Program in Partnership With Abenity

Logo for WiseDaily

WiseDaily.com

WiseDaily subscribers can now access the course library and discount program.

Give folks a fun course during the workday, plus discounts to a concert that night. This is really something exciting. Something no one else offers.”
— JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development
UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseDaily is excited to announce the launch of the new Member Perks program in partnership with Abenity.

Now, every WiseDaily member with an Individual or Company Subscription gets full access to every course and access to discounts on entertainment, travel, education, and monthly giveaways.

Known for their microlearning workplace training library, some of WiseDaily’s most popular courses include:

• Why You Don’t Cook Fish In The Office Microwave
• How To Micromanage Everything
• How To Promote Psychological Safety and Prevent Side Aches

Some of the popular discounts available in the Perks program include the following:

• $50 discount on Carrie Underwood concert tickets
• $400 off a new Purple mattress
• 5% off Disneyland tickets

“We know laughing makes learning stick,” said JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development at WiseDaily. “Give folks a fun course during the workday, plus discounts to a concert that night. This is really something exciting. Something no one else offers.”

WiseDaily offers vital courses on sexual harassment prevention, leadership development, communication, conflict resolution, etc. Companies and individuals can access courses at work or on the go. New courses are added every month.

For more information about WiseDaily Member Perks, visit www.wisedaily.com/member-perks.

About WiseDaily:

WiseDaily is a boutique learning provider hellbent on creating fun courses that stick. Crazy stories, real-life examples, and lots of dopamine. WiseDaily combines good adult learning theory with some fun. Learners laugh, remember, implement, and see real results.

More information can be found at WiseDaily.com

JD Wonnacott, Head of Learning & Development
WiseDaily.com
+1 801-210-1344
info@wisedaily.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

WiseDaily Announces Launch of New Member Perks Program in Partnership With Abenity

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more