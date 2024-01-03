GA Top Docs Has Reviewed & Approved Dr. Nabil Keith of Keith Family Medicine For 2023

Nabil Keith, M.D. has been reviewed and approved by GA Top Docs based on merit for 2023.

Nabil Keith, M.D. of Keith Family Medicine has been reviewed and approved based on merit by GA Top Docs for 2023. Dr. Keith is board certified in family medicine by the American Board Certified of Family Medicine and holds a certification from the College of Family Physicians of Canada.Dr. Keith's primary interest as a family practice physician is in the care of the whole family. His love for his own family is what attracted him to be a caring family doctor to all family members of all ages and build personal relationships with his patients.His practice, Keith Family Medicine, emphasizes the treatment of the total patient, both physical and mental health. His practice has implemented a team-based approach that improves each patient's access to care and allows them to do a better job planning and coordinating patient care.Dr. Keith earned his medical degree from the University of Damascus and completed his residency training at Louisiana State University, where he was awarded the Outstanding Resident Award. He has extensive training and experience in primary care medicine and has practiced in many states and countries.Currently, Dr. Keith is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians.