Happy New Years From the Attorney General’s Office

January 1, 2024

As the world celebrates another trip around the sun, General Reyes and the Attorney General’s Office wish all Utahns a happy new year and best wishes for 2024!

Throughout the year, the Utah Attorney General’s Office was a state and national leader on many current defining issues. The Office continued its efforts to protect children from online exploitation and harms, defend the financial and economic interests of unsuspecting Utahns against the radical Environmental Social Governance movement, safeguard federalism and local control, and prosecute criminals in accordance with state laws. General Reyes and the Office also participated in many successful cases and arguments at the federal level, including the Supreme Court of the United States.

2023 was a banner year for Utah Attorney General’s Office programs, initiatives, and task forces. SafeUT saved many lives and continues to make an impact on students and state employees in desperate need of counseling and intervention. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked around the clock to protect the most vulnerable and continues to remove dangerous people from the streets. The Opioid Task Force collaborated with officials, professionals, and agencies in Utah to rid our communities and schools of deadly drugs.

This year, many employees of the Utah Attorney General’s Office were recognized for their outstanding labor on behalf of the state. Earlier this month, Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak received the prestigious National Association of Attorney Generals Senior Staff Award, which is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise, and achievement to other state AGs and to NAAG. In May, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received the Inspector General’s Award for Excellence in Fighting Fraud, Waste, and Abuse, reflecting a strong partnership with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Health and Human Services, and the Office of Inspector General. At a March annual conference for the Utah Organized Retail Crime Association, members of the Utah Attorney General’s Office won awards for their historic work investigating and prosecuting state crimes.

While 2023 was a year of significant achievement and positive results for the Utah Attorney General’s Office, General Reyes and his team are not content with what they have accomplished – when so much is yet to be done for the people of this state. The men and women in this Office who serve Utah will continue to work around the clock to uphold and defend the laws of this state, and to leave Utah in a better place than they found it. Those employed at the Utah Attorney General’s Office are extremely privileged and grateful for their positions and opportunities to make a difference in many lives and communities.

We hope you and your families have a safe and a Happy New Year!