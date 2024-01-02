“Séance Games-Metaxu” Announces Domestic Distribution Launch

Seance Games Metaxu Announces Release Date Séance Games Metaxu - Eric Roberts and Andrew James Ferguson Séance Games Metaxu - Bernard Timmons II, Madison Taylor, Olivia Deligan, Andrew James Ferguson

Release Date on Gravitas Ventures Set for February 13, 2024 with Pre-Sales Available Mid-January

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The horror/thriller motion picture “Séance Games-Metaxu” is pleased to announce that its domestic distribution date on Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, is set for February 13, 2024. It will release on VOD (TVOD) and be initially available on both digital and cable VOD platforms for rental and purchase on iTunes, Apple+ TV and Amazon. Pre-sales will be available mid-January.

The multi-award winning film follows four social media stars as they vie to win a million dollars on a live on-line video game. Soon they become trapped upon opening a gateway to the underworld. With the help of the Metaxu, those that bridge that gap between the living and the dead, they fight the demons with dire results.

“Séance Games-Metaxu” stars Olivia Deligan and Madison Taylor as Morgan, podcasters of ‘Morg and Kat’s Adventures.’ Andrew James Ferguson plays former Frat boy and jock, Tommy, and Bernard Timmons II is Stephen, a nerd brained techie. Farryl Christina Lawson co-stars as their mysteriously murdered friend, Julia. Supporting cast members include Nisha Catron as Sally, the Caretaker and Sylvester Bowen as the Gas Station Attendant. Anna-the Ghost of the Red-Haired Woman is played by Tane McClure and Eric Roberts is her demon husband.

The independent feature is produced by Darlin’ and Rose Productions, McClure Films and Ascalon Films. Executive Producers are Sylvester Bowen and Nisha Catron for Darlin’ and Rose Productions. Tane McClure for McClure Films as producer, director, co-writer, editor and VFX artist, with producer and co-writer Tyke Caravelli. Producer and Director of Photography is Keith Jefferies for Ascalon Films, along with Producer and Casting Director Linda Berger and Producer, Stunt Coordinator and 2nd Unit Director Mark Steven Grove. Assistant Director/2nd Unit Director is Alisa Zolonz. The theme song “The In Between” was written by Nisha Catron and Sylvester Bowen and performed by Nisha Catron.

Since July the film has been accepted into multiple festivals and won more than thirty-five awards for production, direction, writing, acting, special effects, editing, sound design and music.

For more information on the film and release visit www.seancegamesmetaxu.com. For more information on the release and pre-sales please visit www.gravitasventures.com.

“Séance Games-Metaxu” has been picked up for foreign distribution by Adler Entertainment & Associates, Inc.

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Their recent wide theatrical release ‘Mack & Rita’ starring Academy Award Winner Diane Keaton released under the new label Gravitas Premiere. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include The King’s Daughter directed by Sean McNamara, Queen Bees directed by Michael Lembeck, Our Friend directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson, and Jason Segel, Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan, The Secret: Dare to Dream, directed by Andy Tennant and starring Katie Holmes; For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com

Séance Games - METAXU Official Trailer