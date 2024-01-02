Submit Release
The Traditional Open Microphone Poetry Reading Event Held at EMU

The EMU Theater Community, operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Student Clubs Unit, organized the 2nd Open Microphone Poetry Reading Event, with the theme "Commemorating Our National Struggle Martyrs and Champion Angels," on Thursday, 21 December 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the EMU Activity Center Hall. Present at the said event were Cypriot poets, students, and poetry lovers.

The event commenced with a minute of silence in memory of the hundreds of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this country in scope of the 21 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week, as well as for the Champion Angels who lost their lives in the 6 February earthquake.

Dr. Arif Albayrak

Dr. Arif Albayrak and Bedia Balses, Cypriot poets, along with EMU Staff Elif Subaşı shared their poems with the participants. Subsequently, members of the EMU Theater Group performed theatrical poetry readings. Towards the end of the event, an open microphone session gave participants the opportunity to read their own poems, if they wished.

