Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The 3D printing plastics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3d printing plastics market size is predicted to reach $4.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%.

The growth in the 3d printing plastics market is due to the increasing number of dental procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3d printing plastics market share. Major players in the 3d printing plastics market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, Electro Optical Systems GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Carbon Inc., Desktop Metal Inc.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segments
• By Type: Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, Other Types
• By Form: Powder, Filament, Ink
• By Application: Prototyping, Manufacturing
• By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Consumer Goods, Other End-users
• By Geography: The global 3d printing plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printing plastic refers to plastic filament used in 3D printing. It is a thermoplastic with a base of elastomers based on polybutadiene, which makes it a more flexible material. 3D printing plastics can be used to create almost anything, including prototyping, manufacturing, anatomical models, and other applications.

The main types of 3D printing plastics are photopolymers, ABS, PLA, polyamide, and other types. The photopolymers are used to provide flexibility, durability, chemical, optical, and mechanical resistance to the material and reduce production costs. Photopolymers in 3D printing refer to the use of laser sintering technology to solidify the 3D printed material during the manufacturing process. The 3D printing plastics are in various forms such as powder, filament, and ink and they are used for prototyping and manufacturing in the aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, electronics and consumer goods, and other sectors.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. 3D Printing Plastics Market Characteristics
3. 3D Printing Plastics Market Trends And Strategies
4. 3D Printing Plastics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. 3D Printing Plastics Market Size And Growth
……
27. 3D Printing Plastics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. 3D Printing Plastics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

