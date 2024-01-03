Global Aerospace Bearings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace bearings market size is predicted to reach $13.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.
The growth in the aerospace bearings market is due to the increasing focus on the green aerospace sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace bearings market share. Major players in the aerospace bearings market include AST Bearings LLC, EnPro Industries Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Kaman Corporation, New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc., National Precision Bearing Group of Mechatronics Inc..
Aerospace Bearings Market Segments
• By Bearing Type: Plain Bearing, Roller Bearing, Ball Bearing, Others
• By Material: Stainless Steel, Fiber-Reinforced Composites, Engineered Plastics, Ceramics, Alloy
• By Application: Landing Gear, Cockpit Control, Aerostructure, Aircraft Systems, Engine And APU Systems, Doors, Aircraft Interiors
• By Geography: The global aerospace bearings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aerospace bearings refer to aerospace components that are used to reduce load and friction between the moving or rotating parts. The aerospace bearings reduce the radial and axial force in an aircraft. They also facilitate the movement of seats, doors, and other components of engine management systems and flight control systems without any failure.
The main types of bearings in aerospace bearings are plain bearing, roller bearing, ball bearing, and others. Plain bearings are employed in a variety of aerospace applications to improve fuel efficiency, increase maintenance intervals, and reduce carbon emissions. Installation in aircraft wing systems, flight controls, cockpit controls, and auxiliary power units are all considered in these systems. The various materials used are stainless steel, fiber-reinforced composites, engineered plastics, ceramics, and alloys that are used in different applications such as landing gear, cockpit control, aerostructure, aircraft systems, engine and APU systems, doors, aircraft interiors.
