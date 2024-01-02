Jochen Siepmann Announced To Speak About The Future of Work: At The "Next Level Conference: Reboot"

Jochen Siepmann at NLC Reboot NLC Reboot Headline speakers Jochen Siepmann's avatar

Experience the Power of AI with Live Demos and AI Avatars in an Unprecedented, Exciting Session

If you think you can survive in your job or business for long without AI skills, think again. If you don't have them, your competitor will.” — Jochen Siepmann

SINGAPORE, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated 'Next Level Conference: Reboot', a groundbreaking event for career and business advancement, is proud to announce Jochen Siepmann, internationally acclaimed mentor, trainer, and author from Germany, as a key speaker. This online event, accessible globally via Zoom, is scheduled for January 13-14, 2024, from 9 AM to 6 PM SGT.

Jochen Siepmann, known as "The Awesome Improver," will present his session titled 'The Future of Work - How You Can Accomplish in 3 Hours What Others Cannot Get Done in 3 Days'. This session is set to be a game-changer, featuring live demonstrations of AI productivity tools and the unique inclusion of three AI avatars, promising an engaging and innovative experience for attendees.

Siepmann, with his expertise in implementing smart AI solutions, aims to empower solopreneurs, small business owners, and individuals eager to advance their careers. His session addresses the urgent need for AI skills in the rapidly evolving job market and business world, emphasizing, "If you think you can survive in your job or business for long without AI skills, think again. If you don't have them, your competitor will."

The 'Next Level Conference: Reboot' is jointly organized by Success Resources and Next Level, renowned for empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their fullest potential through high-impact seminars and workshops. This conference is particularly tailored for those looking to stay ahead in a world where technological proficiency is not just an asset but a necessity. This conference features a powerful lineup of esteemed speakers like Robert Kiyosaki, Peng Joon, Mary Buffett, Sean Seah, Dr. Mike Chan and more.

Complimentary tickets for this transformative event can be obtained through Jochen Siepmann's special link: https://shor.by/jochen-nlc. This is an opportunity not to be missed for anyone looking to harness the power of AI for career or business advancement.

About Jochen Siepmann

Jochen Siepmann, 'The Awesome Improver', is a highly accomplished mentor, trainer, and author. He specializes in helping businesses and individuals implement AI solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity. His training programs are designed to make AI accessible to everyone, ensuring competitiveness in the evolving job market.

Website and Contact Information:

info@ai-smart.solutions

Event Website:

https://shor.by/jochen-nlc