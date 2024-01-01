MPD Searching for Shooting Suspect Vehicle

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking to identify the suspects involved in shooting two teenagers in Southeast DC.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 12:37 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile males with gunshot wound injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211676