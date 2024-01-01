Submit Release
News Search

There were 230 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,952 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Shooting Suspect Vehicle

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking to identify the suspects involved in shooting two teenagers in Southeast DC.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 12:37 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile males with gunshot wound injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211676

You just read:

MPD Searching for Shooting Suspect Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more