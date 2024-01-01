Man Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a traffic crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Friday, December 29, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a white 2007 Volvo S80 was traveling northbound in the 1700 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast.

As the Volvo crossed Pennsylvania Avenue to travel north on Branch Avenue, the Volvo struck a black 2020 Nissan Altima. As a result of the collision, three other vehicles were damaged.

The Volvo was occupied by a man and woman. Both were taken to local hospitals where the man died from his injuries. The woman sustained non-critical injuries.

The operators of the other vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and refused treatment.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Kyree Amon Napper, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23210811