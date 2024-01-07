Origin Wide Plank Unveils Brand-New Flooring Solutions and User-Friendly Website Revamp
EINPresswire.com/ -- Origin Wide Plank, a leading flooring company based in Langley, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art floor visualization tool, plank library, and take-home sample cases. These cutting-edge additions to the customer experience aim to simplify the floor shopping process and empower customers to make informed decisions.
In line with the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, Origin Wide Plank introduces a groundbreaking floor visualization tool, allowing customers to envision their chosen flooring samples in any room of their house. The tool is seamlessly integrated into the company's revamped website, providing an immersive and user-friendly experience for users browsing the extensive plank library.
The redesigned website, accessible at https://originwideplank.com/, boasts enhanced features such as a dynamic blog and an updated product catalogue. Origin Wide Plank recognizes the importance of providing valuable resources to customers, and the blog serves as a hub for insightful articles related to flooring trends, maintenance tips, and more.
Scan Samples for Real Room Visualization
One standout feature of Origin Wide Plank's take-home sample cases is the ability to scan each sample for a visualized photo within any room of the customer's home. This groundbreaking technology ensures that customers can confidently select the perfect flooring option to complement their living spaces.
Origin Wide Plank takes pride in its commitment to customer satisfaction, and this commitment extends to its unusual install warranty. While many stores cover installations for up to a year, Origin Wide Plank stands out by offering an indefinite period of coverage for any install-related problems at no charge. This unparalleled warranty underlines the company's confidence in the quality and durability of its products.
Words From The CEO
"We believe in providing our customers with the best tools and resources to make informed decisions about their flooring choices," said Travis Martens, Owner & CEO at Origin Wide Plank. "Our floor visualization tool, plank library, and take-home sample cases, combined with our revamped website and unique install warranty, are a testament to our dedication to simplifying and enhancing the floor shopping experience for our valued customers."
For more information about Origin Wide Plank and its innovative flooring solutions, visit their website.
About Origin Wide Plank
Origin Wide Plank is a leading flooring company based in Langley, committed to providing high-quality, stylish, and durable flooring solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Origin Wide Plank offers a range of innovative tools and resources to simplify the floor shopping process.
