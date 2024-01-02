Lifestyle Medicine Panel Including Gut Health Expert to Discuss Patient with Crohn's Disease

About

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers two programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine: the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the Lift Project, as well as an alumni program and coaching services (individualized and group). RLMI also offers Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds, a unique program where every month a challenging patient case is presented to a panel of Lifestyle Medicine experts in an interactive Zoom webinar.

