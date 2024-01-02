Vibrant Occasions Announces Participation in The Ultimate Wedding Experience in Little Rock

The Ultimate Wedding Experience Hosted by Natalie Scott Events and Kaitie Gill Weddings. Photo by Kayleigh Ross Photography. The Ultimate Wedding Experience Hosted by Natalie Scott Events and Kaitie Gill Weddings. Photo by Kayleigh Ross Photography. The Ultimate Wedding Experience Hosted by Natalie Scott Events and Kaitie Gill Weddings. Photo by Kayleigh Ross Photography. The Ultimate Wedding Experience Hosted by Natalie Scott Events and Kaitie Gill Weddings. Photo by Kayleigh Ross Photography. The Ultimate Wedding Experience Hosted by Natalie Scott Events and Kaitie Gill Weddings. Photo by Kayleigh Ross Photography.

Vibrant Occasions participates in The Ultimate Wedding Experience, providing expert insights into diverse catering options for wedding couples.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering is thrilled to announce its participation in The Ultimate Wedding Experience at The Grandeur House in Little Rock, Arkansas, a premier event hosted by Kaitie Gill Weddings and Natalie Scott Events. The event promises an immersive and invaluable experience for couples as they embark on their wedding planning journey.

What's in Store:

The Ultimate Wedding Experience aims to provide an insightful and educational platform led by experienced wedding planners, Natalie Scott and Kaitie Gill. The early day session will cover crucial aspects of wedding planning such as vendor selection, budgeting, and common pitfalls to avoid. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and insights to empower and boost their confidence when it comes to planning their own wedding.

For those not partaking in the educational portion, the event provides a free segment allowing attendees to meet and connect with various industry professionals, gain an overview of services, and gather inspiration from showcased 2024 wedding trends exhibition.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, January 7th

Time: 12:30pm - 4:00pm

12:30pm - 1:30pm Wedding Education Portion

1:30pm - 2:00pm Early Access to Reception Floor for Paid Tickets (Seminar Attendees)

2:00pm - 4:00pm Vendor Meet & Greet (Free)

Location: 24000 Grandeur Lane, Little Rock, Arkansas

Exclusive Benefits:

Attendees purchasing tickets including the education portion will benefit from early access to the reception floor and receive exclusive goodies, notebooks, and resources to aid them in their planning journey. This setting encourages active engagement and guidance-seeking, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience.

Engaging With Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Visitors can connect with Vibrant Occasions Catering at the event and explore expert insights into diverse catering options, making their special day truly unforgettable.

"As the wedding industry continues to evolve, it's essential for couples to have access to the latest trends, resources, and expert insights. The Ultimate Wedding Experience is designed to provide an immersive and invaluable educational opportunity, empowering couples to create their dream weddings with confidence and creativity," says Leah Seale, Community and Vendor Relations with Vibrant Occasions.

Registration:

For more information and to register for The Ultimate Wedding Experience, please visit https://kaitiegillweddings.com/tickets. For any queries or additional details, please reach out to Kaitie Gill at hello@kaitiegillweddings.com.

Vibrant Occasions Catering is eager to be part of this exceptional event and is committed to providing unparalleled support and guidance to couples as they embark on their journey of creating their dream wedding.

About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

Photography in this press release by Kayleigh Ross Photography.

The Ultimate Wedding Experience Discussion with Leah Seale, Natalie Scott and Kaitie Gill