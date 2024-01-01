A Guide to Philadelphia’s Festive Hotel Experiences This Winter

PHILADELPHIA, December 21, 2023 – Holiday planning can feel stressful, but at least finding a hotel in Philadelphia doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re looking to do a staycation or traveling from afar, there are plenty of options for a fun, easy overnight Philly getaway for the holidays, New Year’s and beyond this winter.

A variety of hotels are running packages, specials and events for any need, occasion and budget. We’ve curated a selection of top deals to help kickstart winter hotel coverage.

In addition to the deals below, those considering staying in the city are encouraged to check out the Visit Philly Overnight Package to score great perks like tickets to The Franklin Institute or the Philadelphia Museum of Art and free hotel parking (valued up to $100). Find the full list of participating hotels here.

Travelers looking to make a weekend out of it can opt for the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package. This holiday season, it’s the gift that keeps on giving: buy two nights and the third is free.

Holiday Deals

W Philadelphia

1439 Chestnut Street

Romance Package: Enjoy a romantic getaway at W Philadelphia (Valid stay dates through Dec. 30, 2023)

With this couple’s escape, sweethearts can settle in for the night and enjoy dinner for two at the restaurant Dolce Italian. Offer includes $150-per-night hotel credit for Dolce, valet parking for one car and late check-out based on availability.

Sip and Shop (Valid stay dates through Dec. 31, 2023)

For those who still need to do some holiday shopping, this offer lets them make a night out of it. Guests canThey’ll enjoy overnight accommodations, two complimentary cocktails or drink vouchers, access to hundreds in savings at participating Macerich shopping center retailers and a small gift at select shopping centers to be redeemed at the concierge desk.

New Year’s Eve Stay Package (Valid stay dates: Dec. 31, 2023 – Feb. 13, 2024)

This package includes two event tickets with a two-hour open bar, one bottle of champagne and a guaranteed late check-out of 2 p.m. Guests can check in, dress up and head to the WET Bar for an evening featuring live entertainment by The Moon Baby and DJ Doll Redacted. A two-hour open bar goes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring passed snacks and a champagne toast at midnight.

Philadelphia Marriott Downtown

1200 Filbert Street

Sip & Shop (Valid stay dates through Dec. 31, 2023)

Those staying over at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown this holiday season can enjoy this Sip & Shop offer, where they will receive two complimentary cocktails upon check-in and exclusive access to the Visitor Savings Pass, which enables savings of up to $500 at the Fashion District Philadelphia.

The Notary Hotel, Autograph Collection

21 N. Juniper Street

A Notable Love Story (Valid stay dates through Dec. 31, 2023)

Celebrate love at The Notary Hotel with an intimate dinner at Sabroso + Sorbo, a Spanish-inspired restaurant offering cuisine perfect for two. Upon check-in, in-room roses and chocolates await, along with a late check-out the next morning. Guests also receive a custom-written cinquain poem on any topic of their choice. Upon booking, guests collaborate with an in-house poet who will craft the poem, which they’ll find in the room upon check-in. This package also includes a decorative frame for the poem.

Reading Terminal Market (Valid stay dates through Dec. 31, 2023)

Perfect for foodies and those visiting the city for the first time this holiday season, the Reading Terminal Market package hand delivers a sampling of delicious treats from the iconic market right to the hotel room. Guests will receive a basket of assorted Philly snacks, including two Liberty Bell truffles from Mueller Chocolate Company, cannolis from Termini Brothers, one bag of coffee beans from Old City Coffee, a gift card for a cheesesteak and a Philly postcard from the PA General Store.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

433 Chestnut Street

Cozy Chalet Getaway (Valid stay dates through Feb. 28, 2024)

Kimpton’s new Cozy Chalet Getaway includes a Cozy Kit with a luxurious Frette robe, a snug blanket and fuzzy socks to take home. Guests can enjoy a food and beverage credit ($60 value), two complimentary warm winter beverages and a hot chocolate kit with dessert delivered by the Cozy Concierge. During the stay, guests can also indulge in a curated selection of books, puzzles and board games available for loan, along with a fireplace display on the TV upon arrival.

Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel

699 N. Broad Street

Private Dining (Offer ends March 31, 2024)

For a great place to host a holiday gathering, look no further than the Penthouse Suite with private dining by Cicala. Overnight stay is included in the rate. The suite sleeps up to four guests, and events can include up to 20 people seated or 35 for a cocktail reception.

Loews Philadelphia

1200 Market Street

Arrive at Your Own Pace (Offer ends March 31, 2024)

During the holiday rush, many need a flexible check-in time that accommodates their schedule. Travelers can enjoy the convenience of checking in as early as 9 a.m. to kickstart their stay on their terms. The package includes luxuriously comfortable room accommodations, a flexible check-in time and a $50 food and beverage credit, redeemable once per stay.

Warm Up and Save (Offer ends March 31, 2024)

Package includes overnight accommodations, valet parking for one vehicle, a $25 in-room movie credit, welcome amenity treat, room upgrade, late 2 p.m. check-out dependent on availability (excluding suites) and kids cozy Camping Tent based on availability (not to take home).

Suite New Year’s Eve Celebration (Offer ends Dec. 28, 2023)

Guests can enjoy an intimate experience in one of the hotel’s suites to ring in 2024 in style with the following package amenities: overnight room night accommodations in a luxurious one-bedroom suite, $60 credit to Bank & Bourbon per night, valet parking for one vehicle per night, passed canapes in the suite for up to eight people (valued at $65 per person), two bottles of sparkling wine and late check-out of 3 p.m.

The Logan Hotel

One Logan Square

Holiday Host Recovery Retreat (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2023)

Escape the holiday-hosting chaos with the Holiday Host Recovery Retreat at The Underground Spa & Wellness at The Logan. This exclusive package, starting at $750, offers a 50-minute Nirvana Massage, a 50-minute Soothing Shea Butter Body Treatment, the option to add a Babor facial, and a luxurious underground robe and skincare product to take home. Those interested can book seven days in advance by contacting [email protected] for more details.

The Logan Holiday Lodge Suite (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2023)

The Logan has transformed its signature, 1,400-square-foot James Logan suite just in time for the holidays so it’s bursting with holiday cheer. Think festive lights, seasonal bedding and a personal Christmas tree. The Lodge offers the perfect backdrop for a holiday movie marathon or a gift exchange with friends.

AKA University City

2929 Walnut Street

New Year’s Eve Spectacular (Offer ends Jan. 1, 2024)

This hotel offer is a chance to treat family and loved ones to an unforgettable evening, with sweeping views, a curated selection of special amenities including a bottle of champagne, celebratory treats and custom Apres AKA pajamas by Eberjay.

Element Philadelphia Downtown

1441 Chestnut Street

Holiday Savings in The City (Valid stay dates through Jan. 31, 2024)

With this deal, save up to 10% on a downtown getaway in Philadelphia.

Sip and Shop (Valid stay dates through Dec. 31, 2023)

Shoppers considering an overnight stay in Philadelphia can enjoy accommodations, two complimentary cocktails or drink vouchers, access to significant savings at participating Macerich shopping center retailers and a small gift from select shopping centers redeemable at the concierge desk.

Guild House Hotel

1307 Locust Street

Holidays at the Guild House (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2023)

Guests receive a $25 credit to spend at either the Holiday Market at Dilworth Park or Christmas Village at LOVE Park, in addition to two vouchers for free hot chocolates at Christmas Village.

Walnut Street Theatre Partnership (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2023)

Guests who’d like to catch a show can enjoy a 10% discount on tickets for Elvis and Beauty and the Beast performances at the Walnut Street Theatre when booking a stay at the Guild House.

Philadelphia Airport Marriott

Terminal B, One Arrivals Road Terminal B, Arrivals Rd.

Love is in the Air (Valid stay dates through Feb. 9, 2024)

The Love is in the Air package is a chance to treat a special someone to a delightful surprise with a room delivery of champagne and strawberries. Couples can take advantage of a leisurely sleep-in and relish a cozy breakfast together.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Comcast Technology Center, 1 N. 19th Street

New Year’s Eve (Valid stay dates: Dec. 31, 2023)

Ring in the new year atop Philadelphia’s tallest tower with an unforgettable night of festivities. Secure tickets to the city’s must-attend party, and elevate the overnight experience with a guaranteed room upgrade and complimentary valet parking.

The Study Hotel University City

20 S. 33rd Street

Local Escape (Valid stay dates through Jan. 31, 2024)

Through the end of January, guests can enjoy a food and beverage credit of $50 valid for room service or at CO-OP Restaurant & Bar. Also enjoy complimentary valet parking, early 9 a.m. check-in and late 5 p.m. check-out.

The Maj Hotel

2225 Spring Garden Street

Holiday Discount (Offer ends Dec. 31, 2023)

The Maj is offering 15% off of the entire stay during the holiday season. Use promo code “Jolly2023” when making reservations online.