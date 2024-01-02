Artificial Intelligence {A.I.) Beats Swiftie and Tunnels as Top Word of 2023 for English by the Global Language Monitor.

Paul JJ Payack Has Been Using the Latest Technology to Monitor Global English Since 1999

Twenty-fourth Annual Survey of Global English Charting the Trajectory (and History) of the English Language in the Twenty-first Century A.D.

... the underlying trends that shape our words and, hence, our world. Our goal remains to detect the small changes in the language that often presage titanic shifts in the way humans communicate.” — Paul JJ Payack, President and Chief Word Analyst of GLM.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence {A.I.) Beats Swiftie and Tunnels as Top Word of 2023 for Global English According to the Global Language Monitor.Global Language Monitor’s official estimate of the number of words in the English language as of January 1, 2024, is:1,080.502.4Artificial Intelligence {A.I.) Beats Swiftie and Tunnels as Top Word of 2023 for Global English.‘Artificial Intelligence’ (A.I.) seems to be on the mind of every person on the planet,” said Paul JJ Payack , President and Chief Word Analyst of Global Language Monitor, “though there is little consensus on whether A.I. bodes well or ill for the future of humankind”.For the first-time this decade words of the pandemic no longer dominated the conversation of the English linguasphere.“We also noticed,” Payack continued, “the English language ensconcing itself ever more deeply into the professional language used in academia, science, technology, politics, commerce, transportation, and entertainment ”.The Top Words or Phrases of 2023 follow:1. “Artificial Intelligence (or “A.I.”) -- As humankind hurdles toward the so-called ”Singularity,” where computers surpass human intelligence with possible civilization-ending consequences. (A.I. is a top contender for GLM’s “Top Technology Terms Everybody Uses but Few Truly Understand”.)2. “Swiftie(s)” – Enthusiastic, some would say rabid, phenomena describing the followers of pop and country singer-songwriter Taylor Alison Swift. Her tours are amassing billions of dollars in total revenue.3. “Tunnels” -- Symbolic of the entire Hamas-Israeli conflict beginning October 7th. 2023.4. “Worldwide Migratory Crisis” – From the U.S.-Mexican border toNortheastern Europe, South Asia, and North Africa.5. “War in Ukraine,” – Nearly seven hundred days in, a deadly stalemate ensues, with Putin desperately looking for a way out.6. “Climate Change,”- including Derecho, Smoke, Heat Dome, Rising Sea Levels, and the like. Already one of the Top Words of the Decade—and probably one of the Top Words of the 21st Century, also.7. “Balloon” – The Chinese spy balloon that circumnavigated top military installations over the Central U.S. before being downed off the South Carolina Coast.8. “Implosion”-- the apparent fate of the Titan submersible on its ill-fated journey to the Titanic at 10,500 feet under the North Atlantic off Newfoundland.9. “EMP” – Electromagnetic Pulse, according to the U.S. Government, a 1.4 Megaton bomb detonated above Kansas would destroy most of the electronics in the continental United States. (See Chinese spy balloon.)10. “Turmoil” – (See Vladimir Putin in …) Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s Leadership skills have been increasingly questioned internally.11. “Supply Chain” -- Supply chains take decades to set up but can quickly crumble. Newest concerns are the Red Sea shipping channels.Bonus: Tending Top Word of the 21stCentury: “Fusion Power” – A relatively quiet press briefing in December announced a colossal moment in the history of Humankind (see note below.)Paul JJ Payack’s Note: Though scarcely an echo in the global media at the time, this event, perhaps, presages not only the Top Word of the of the Decade, Century, and, we dare say, perhaps the Third Millennium (if our species manages to survive that long).The Background: Scientists studying fusion energy at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence National Laboratory in Livermore, California blasted a small almost minute nub of diamond encased frozen hydrogen with the power of some 200 giant lasers. In less than one hundred trillionths of a second, a massive outpouring of neutrons signified a fusion reaction had produced about 50% more energy than was used to create it. This was the long-sought-for Ignition Event, that signified a new era in History -- Humans had harnessed, to an infinitesimally small degree, the mechanism that powers the Sun, the stars, the galaxy, and the Universe, itself.

