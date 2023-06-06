The Global Language Monitor Institute Launches ThePracticums™, a New Paradigm in Online English-language Certification

The Global Language Monitor Institute

The Global Language Monitor Institute Announces The Practicums™, a new learning tool to meet needs of the 21st C. audience that relies on English to communicate

Those '... skilled in management, leadership, & analytical reasoning are in high demand by companies across industries'. And no skill is more important than the adept use of the English language.” — Harvard Business School / Paul JJ Payack

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The GLM Institute Launches ThePracticums™, a New Paradigm in Online English-language Certification Programs. These specialized online (or in-house) programs can be customized for companies and educational Institutions worldwide. The Practicums™ focus on the key areas needed to successfully communicate strategically. The new learning tool now provides a ready means to meet the needs of a global 21st Century audience that increasingly relies on English to communicate globally.Hundreds of millions study English today for career advancement including tens of millions in China. The current situation provides a growing opportunity for the online-language-learning market – today some $3.5B USD with a CAGR of 19.6% in the U.S., growing to $29B by the end of the decade, with numbers approximately doubled worldwide.The BackgroundSecondary school graduates can no longer be counted on to seamlessly transition into the workforce, often lacking skills to construct simple sentences, memos, reports. and proposals, as well as the requisite thinking skills required.Just as science and technology posed a challenge to 19th- to mid-20th centuries academia, the threat of A.I.-infused academic systems challenges learning in the 21st Century. Indeed, the rush to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning has in many ways exacerbated the problem, as funding for English and 'foreign' languages have taken a hit as a result. Indeed, the same can be said for the rest of the ‘Liberal Arts’ that provided the mainstay of higher education for the last four hundred years.The initial Practicums offered include:• Essentials of Global English (CC23-1116) ($350/$280 USD)-Why English? Its origin, rise to global pre-eminence, and importance to Your Career• Mastering the Million English Words (CC23-1117) ($350/$280 USD)-- Mastering the core English vocabulary and gaining the skills and tools to keep up with the ever-expanding language.• Fundamentals of Business Communications (CC23-1118) ($350/$280 USD)-- Excellence in use of English is paramount in communicating with your employees, customers, prospects.• Technical and Scientific Communications (CC23-1119) ($350/$280 USD)-- Technical and scientific communications require an entirely differing than skillset than other forms of communication. Translating technology into readily understandable features and benefits is a daunting task.• Approaching the Marketplace of Ideas (Marketing Communications) (CC23-1120) ($350/$280 USD)-- Customers and prospects need to intuitively grasp the advantages of your solutions above the din of the marketplace.• Executive Communications (CC24-1121) ($350/$280 USD)--Communicating to Stakeholders from Wall Street to the Water Cooler entails a specialized vocabulary as well as an understanding of the arcane mechanizations of financial market and institution• The Capstone: Mastery of the Essentials of Global English (CC23-1122) ($450/$360 USD)The Capstone Certification is awarded signifying mastery of the field.-- A review of all five modules in the program culminating in a three-hour closed-book exam. Only those achieving Honors Grades, are awarded the Capstone Certification.All courses are self-paced and must be completed within the allotted timeframe. Courses are priced individually, with significant discounts applied to 'bundles' of three or more offerings. (Bundles must be paid for during initial registration.)• GLM Institute Global Partnerships (CC23-1123) (Schedule any time)-- Corporate Partnerships are available for any groups or cohorts from any business, educational institution, or enterprise that prefer to offer customized classes. These classes entail customized content and material. These classes can be administered online or on-site, and are subject to negotiated pricing.About the Global Language Monitor InstituteThe Global Language Monitor was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003 by Paul JJ Payack, who had previously founded yourDictionary.com with Dr. Robert Beard (then the world’s largest multi-lingual site with more than 300 languages represented). Payack’s founding premise was that new technologies were needed to understand the world of Big Data and “…to examine the totality of Global English with the tools now available to better understand the underlying trends that shape our words and, hence, our world. Our goal remains to detect the small changes in the language that often presage titanic shifts in the way humans communicate.In 2014, Paul JJ Payack was cited as the first Shanghai, China International Creative City Think Tank Master (UNESCO).The Global Language Monitor's impact on Global English scholarship can perhaps best be demonstrated by this European Proceedings analysis.

Paul JJ Payack Discussing the Millionth Word in the English Language on the BBC