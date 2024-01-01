Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A3007346                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION:            Berlin Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/29/2023 2145 hours

STREET: VT RT 214

TOWN: Plainfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US RT 2

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:          Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Eric Russell

AGE: 46    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on VT Route 214 in Plainfield near the intersection of US Route 2. On arrival, Troopers located the operator, Eric Russell, 46 of Plainfield, VT, a few hundred feet away from the vehicle in a wooded area. Russell was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Russell was also required to operate a vehicle with an interlock ignition device. His vehicle was not equipped with the device as required. Russell was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation for DUI.

 

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/23 @ 0830 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

