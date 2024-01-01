Berlin Barracks- DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3007346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/29/2023 2145 hours
STREET: VT RT 214
TOWN: Plainfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US RT 2
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Eric Russell
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a single vehicle crash on VT Route 214 in Plainfield near the intersection of US Route 2. On arrival, Troopers located the operator, Eric Russell, 46 of Plainfield, VT, a few hundred feet away from the vehicle in a wooded area. Russell was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Russell was also required to operate a vehicle with an interlock ignition device. His vehicle was not equipped with the device as required. Russell was processed at the Berlin Barracks and later released with a citation for DUI.
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/18/23 @ 0830 hours
