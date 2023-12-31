12-31-2023 $2 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN BLACKSVILLE; JACKPOT AT $810 MILLION

Charleston, W.Va. – Although the temperatures have dropped in the final days of the year, the Powerball jackpot is heating up, reaching a value of $810 million for its New Years Day draw with a cash value of $408.9 million.

However, players are encouraged to check their tickets as one West Virginia ticket was sold worth $2 million. The ticket was sold at Par Mar on Daybrooke Road in Blacksville. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Powerball, and the Power Play was purchased.

In Saturday’s drawing, there were over 80 tickets sold for $20,000 prizes or more, including the one in West Virginia and another $2 million winner in Texas.

This is the fourth time that the Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million or more this calendar year, and ranks as the fifth highest in Powerball history and 10th all-time in U.S. lottery history at its current mark.

The drawing will be the 35th in the current jackpot run.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.