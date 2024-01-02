ReTune Wellness™ and Blueprint Music Studios join forces to Create the Ultimate Master Clinic.

Life Pack Organics Brand ReTune Wellness™ and Blueprint Music Studios combine forces to Create the Ultimate Experience with their Rockstar Master Clinics.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReTune Wellness, a leading provider of innovative performance solutions for musicians, and Blueprint Music Studios, a renowned music rehearsal studio and education center, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration to launch the Rockstar Master Clinics.

This new venture combines the expertise of The ReTune All-Stars in promoting unimaginable health solutions with the musical prowess of Blueprint Music Studios, aiming to provide a unique performance boost for aspiring and professional musicians alike.

The new Rockstar Master Clinic is designed to offer participants an immersive journey into the wonderful world of music through the life experiences of professional touring Rock Stars. Attendees will experience a dynamic blend of music education, performance coaching, and wellness practices tailored to the demanding lifestyle of a modern-day musician.

"We are excited to join forces with Blueprint Music Studios to create an unparalleled experience for musicians," said Robert Sarzo. "The Rockstar Master Clinic not only hones musical skills but also prioritizes the holistic well-being of participants, addressing the physical and mental aspects of a musician's life."

Highlights of the Rockstar Master Clinic include:

The Master Class: World Famous Rock Star musicians and industry professionals will host monthly masterclasses, covering a range of topics from music theory to stage presence. These Master Classes will be conducted by The ReTune All Stars. These Legendary brand ambassadors include Simon Wright formally of AC/DC and Dio | Robert Sarzo of Hurricane and Queensryche | Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot formally of Dio, Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake | Scott Page formally of Pink Floyd, Supertramp and Toto and many others.

Workshops: The ReTune All-Stars hosts workshops focusing on physical performance, and stress management, providing musicians with tools to navigate the challenges of a demanding lifestyle.

Performance Showcases: Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their musical talents in live performances, receiving constructive feedback from experienced Rock Star mentors. Group and private mentoring is available in person at Blueprint studios or live online at www.stageit.com.

Exclusive Networking Opportunities: The clinic will facilitate networking sessions, allowing musicians to connect with industry insiders, fellow participants, and mentors.

Giving Back: Starting February 1st 2024. Blueprint Music Studios will sponsor 5 local students each month to attend all Rock Star Master Clinics including in-house educational workshops and all Blue Print Music concerts.

"Blueprint Music Studios is delighted to collaborate with ReTune Wellness and offer an alternate approach to music education," stated JasAn Radford, Co-Founder of Blueprint Music Studios. "The Rockstar Master Clinic reflects our commitment to nurturing not only musical talent but also the overall well-being of musicians young to old."

The Rockstar Master Clinic is set to kick off February 18th 2024 Live at the state-of-the-art facilities of Blueprint Music Studios located in Westlake Village CA. Limited spots are available, and early registration is encouraged to secure a place at this one-of-a-kind event. Ages 14 and up.

About Blueprint Music Studios | www.BluePrintMusicStudios.com

Blueprint Music Studios is a renowned music education center committed to providing high-quality music instruction and fostering a supportive community for musicians of all levels. Located in Westlake Village CA, Blueprint Music Studios is the only Creative space of its kind, offering fully equipped Rehearsal and Recording space, with our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced instructors, Blueprint Music Studios is a hub for musical creativity and development.

About ReTune Wellness | www.Re-Tune.com

ReTune Wellness is a leading provider of elevated performance solutions for musicians, offering a range of all natural products designed to enhance physical and mental performance. With a focus on empowering individuals to achieve balance in their lives, ReTune Wellness combines traditional and innovative approaches to wellness.

Visit us at NAMM Show: January 25–28, 2024 • Anaheim Convention Center.

Blueprint Studios: Hall A. Booth # 11031

ReTune Wellness: Hall A. Booth # 11030