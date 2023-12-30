Simple Helix Helps Auto Dealerships Meet FTC Safeguards Rule Requirements

Simple Helix is now offering tailored cybersecurity services to help auto dealerships meet new federal cybersecurity requirements.

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, USA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Helix is offering a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services tailored to the unique needs of car dealerships, including compliance with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Safeguards Rule. Under recent revisions to the Safeguards Rule, many auto dealerships must take more steps to protect customer data than they have in the past.

Integrated apps in modern cars present a unique set of cybersecurity challenges. Many of these apps gather personally identifiable information (PII), which is attractive to hackers and other cybercriminals.

Simple Helix's cybersecurity-focused IT solutions are designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, fortifying auto dealers’ defenses against cyber threats. From 24/7 monitoring to multi-factor identification, data encryption, and formal cybersecurity response plans, Simple Helix can help equip dealerships with robust protection.

"Our goal is to help auto dealerships keep personal information secure and stay in compliance with FTC requirements," said Scott McDaniel, Chief Executive Officer at Simple Helix. "We understand the specific challenges dealerships face, especially with the integration of personalized apps in modern cars."

With Simple Helix and its partners, auto dealerships can enhance customer safety, reduce the risk of liability for PII data leaks, and work toward meeting FTC requirements. Simple Helix will maintain robust encryption and security standards.

About Simple Helix

Simple Helix helps businesses of all sizes with simplified, mission-specific IT solutions, including cybersecurity assistance for auto dealerships. Our services cover Managed IT, IaaS, connectivity solutions, hosted VoIP, and more. With a focus on compliance and cutting-edge technology, Simple Helix empowers businesses to keep their data secure and stay connected in today’s world.

Learn more at Simplehelix.com or connect with us at info@simplehelix.com.