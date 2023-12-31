Dark Carz On-Demand Luxury Rideshare Alternative Expands to (SNA) John Wayne Airport, Orange County, CA

Airport livery service, on demand rides, and special event luxury car service is now expanding across the US and the United Arab Emirates

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DarkCarz.com, a rapidly growing on-demand chauffeur mobile app-based service, announced today that it has expanded its service with rides now available at (SNA) John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Known for high level, exceptional service, Dark Carz aims to redefine travel experiences by delivering convenience, comfort, luxury, and premium services, all at set rates by certified livery partners.

The expansion to (SNA) John Wayne Airport is part of the company’s mission to make their luxury rideshare alternative available to all Southern California destination travelers and residents. Dark Carz enjoys the credibility of its offering of Starbucks products, the endorsement of the National Limousine Association, along with various celebrity endorsements.

Their widespread presence continues to expand throughout the United States and across international locales such as Abu Dhabi, The Bahamas, Qatar, Dubai, London, and Canada.

"The global rideshare consumer base is more than ready for a luxury alternative to the private driver experiences they’ve known from other rideshare providers,” the company spokesperson said. “Dark Carz allows the customer to relax in comfort knowing they will be cared for and treated as the valuable person they are. Because we specialize exclusively in partnerships with limousine, charter, shuttle, and livery ground transportation companies, clients can count on our signature blend of class, safety, and comfort wherever they book a ride. We’re proud to announce today that it now also includes the John Wayne Airport in Orange County CA."

To ensure every passenger is transported by professional and experienced drivers, all companies on the Dark Carz platform are fully insured and bonded. Using the app, clients can handpick their vehicle category from a diverse fleet that includes Mercedes, Tesla, Cadillac, Rolls Royce, Party Buses, Limousines, and more. There is a touch of sophistication added to every ride. All drivers arrive in professional attire such as suit or dress slacks and a collared shirt.

Booking a ride is done through the Dark Carz app, available from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once a user creates their account, they can select their preferred vehicle, choose extras like a Starbucks of choice, or other optional adds on, and easily manage rides on the go. The Dark Carz app offers the flexibility to book, change, or cancel rides. Users can store their payment method in the app for a secure, hassle-free checkout at any time. They can also use to the app to track rides in real-time.

“When it comes to convenience and a premium experience, we’ve thought of everything,” added the company spokesperson. “Every little detail matters and it really makes a difference to our customers.”

Though Dark Carz specializes in premium service, rides are offered at fixed rates based on distance, meaning customers never have to worry about encountering surge pricing at high demand times. Beyond that, Dark Carz only requires a one-hour minimum for premium luxury, charter bus, stretch limousine, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and party bus bookings.

Whether customers are jetting off to the airport or attending a special event, Dark Carz invites everyone to elevate their journey and arrive in style with their on-demand chauffeured luxury rideshare alternative.

Visit darkcarz.com for more information or download the app to book now.

About Dark Carz:

DarkCarz.com is a leading global luxury on-demand chauffeur rideshare alternative service, synonymous with opulence, reliability, and exceptional service. Specializing in partnerships with limousine, charter, shuttle, and ground transportation companies, Dark Carz offers a diverse fleet, personalized amenities, and cutting-edge ai technology to redefine the travel experience. With a broad presence in the United States and various international destinations, Dark Carz is committed to providing seamless and stylish journeys for its discerning clientele. For more information, please visit darkcarz.com.

