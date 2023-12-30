Roxbury Mountain Rd, Warren/Roxbury

State of Vermont

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Roxbury Mountain Rd between the towns of Warren and Roxbury is in very poor condition. The roadway will be assessed today for closure. Many motorists have been getting stuck in the mud and need to be towed out.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and highly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

