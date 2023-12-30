Cutler Corner Rd, Orange
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Berlin
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Cutler Corner Rd in the town of Orange is in very poor condition due to mud. The roadway will be assessed today for closure. Motorists have been getting stuck in the mud and need to be towed out, causing more damage to the roadway.
Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and highly encouraged to seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
