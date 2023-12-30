St. Johnsbury Barracks - Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008276

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/09/23, 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 Tinkham Rd, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent, Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Lacey Paye

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Marisa Levesque

AGE: 41

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a report from Levesque that she allowed Paye to borrow her vehicle several weeks prior and Paye had not returned it. The same time the vehicle was borrowed, money was taken from inside Levesque’s residence. Levesque’s vehicle was located in Whitefield, NH Police on 11/06/23 and subsequently returned to Levesque. On 12/29/23, Paye was issued a citation for Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent and Grand Larceny. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/29/24, at 0830 hours.

COURT DATE / TIME: 01/29/24, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648