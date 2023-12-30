Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,862 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks - Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4008276

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  11/09/23, 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 Tinkham Rd, Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent, Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Lacey Paye

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

VICTIM: Marisa Levesque

AGE: 41

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police received a report from Levesque that she allowed Paye to borrow her vehicle several weeks prior and Paye had not returned it.  The same time the vehicle was borrowed, money was taken from inside Levesque’s residence.  Levesque’s vehicle was located in Whitefield, NH Police on 11/06/23 and subsequently returned to Levesque.  On 12/29/23, Paye was issued a citation for Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent and Grand Larceny.  She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/29/24, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  01/29/24, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks - Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more