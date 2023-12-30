St. Johnsbury Barracks - Grand Larceny, Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008276
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/09/23, 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 100 Tinkham Rd, Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent, Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Lacey Paye
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Marisa Levesque
AGE: 41
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a report from Levesque that she allowed Paye to borrow her vehicle several weeks prior and Paye had not returned it. The same time the vehicle was borrowed, money was taken from inside Levesque’s residence. Levesque’s vehicle was located in Whitefield, NH Police on 11/06/23 and subsequently returned to Levesque. On 12/29/23, Paye was issued a citation for Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent and Grand Larceny. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/29/24, at 0830 hours.
COURT DATE / TIME: 01/29/24, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648