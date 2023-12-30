Attorney General Bird Response to Court Ruling on Law to Prohibit Inappropriate Books in Schools

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response to a federal court ruling on an Iowa law to prohibit inappropriate books in K-6 schools:

“I am deeply disappointed in the district court’s decision today. Sexually explicit books do not belong in our elementary-school libraries or classrooms. Not only is it common sense, it’s the law. As Attorney General, I will keep on fighting to protect families, enforce the law, and keep inappropriate books out of the hands of children in school.”

