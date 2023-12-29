Weekly Traffic Update: December 29, 2023

Evergy to close lanes temporarily for electrical transmission pole replacements

Beginning Tuesday, January 2, crews from Evergy will begin replacing electrical transmission poles in various locations along 19th St. These replacement locations include the following intersections:

19th St. & Ousdahl

19th St. & Bullene

19th St. & Almira

19th St. & Maple

19th St. & Clare

During this installation, crews will temporarily close street lanes to complete work in those areas. Traffic will be flagged around each work zone. After each pole at a particular location has been replaced, the lane closures will be lifted.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by Friday, January 12, pending weather or other delays.

13th St. to close between Connecticut St. and Delaware St.

Beginning next week, City contractors will close 13th St. between Connecticut St. and Delaware St. to continue work associated with the New York St. Water Transmission Main project. 13th St. will be closed to thru traffic between Connecticut St. and New Jersey St. from the west and between Delaware St. and New Jersey St. to the east to ensure that residents have access to their homes.

In addition, New Jersey St. will be fully closed from each direction. East-west traffic will be detoured to 11th St. at Connecticut St. to the west and Delaware St. to the east. Future updates will be provided as this project continues south along New Jersey St.

The City anticipates these closures to lift by the end of April 2024, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org