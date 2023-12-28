Air quality permits under review, published 12/28/2023

Submit Release
DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities.  Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Butler County

Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. located at 27612 Temple Ave, Shell Rock

The application was submitted to operate their existing Farm Machinery and Equipment facility. The public comment period ends Jan. 27, 2024.

Floyd County

Winnebago Industries, Inc. - Charles City located at 1200 Rove Avenue, Charles City

The application was submitted to operate their existing Motor Homes facility. The public comment period ends Jan. 27, 2024.

