DNR enforcement actions, published 12/21/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions.

Consent OrdersA consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Johnson County

Ders Development, LLC dba Ders Group

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Lyon County

Multi-Rose Jerseys, Inc.

Develop and submit for approval a standard operating procedure (SOP) documenting the facility's land application procedures, equipment inspections, employee training, and notification procedures; immediately implement the SOP upon approval; ensure that all future handling, transferring, and land application of manure complies with law and does not cause water quality violations; and pay a $500 administrative penalty.

Polk County

Kevin W. Stocker

Surrender water treatment, water distribution, and wastewater treatment operator certifications; and ineligible to hold any drinking water treatment, drinking water distribution, or wastewater treatment certifications until after July 1, 2025.

Polk County

PJ Food Service, Inc.

Submit all minor source emissions inventory documents timely; and pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

Sioux County

Maassen Dairy, LLC

Pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Pottawattamie County

Eric Armstrong and Hillary Parker

Immediately remove the dock that extends from their property into Carter Lake.