Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Reminds Drivers It Is Illegal to Stop or Park on Highways to View Fireworks

Posted on Dec 29, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – In the interest of keeping everyone safe this New Year’s Eve, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds drivers that stopping, standing, or parking on Hawai‘i’s highways in non-emergency situations is dangerous and illegal.

State and City and County of Honolulu law enforcement will cite individuals for pulling over on a highway or freeway, sitting or standing on the highway or freeway, and for impeding the flow of traffic for non-emergency situations. In recent years, dangerous situations were observed along our roadways when individuals illegally used the freeway as viewing areas for fireworks. These individuals put themselves and other drivers at risk, cause significant traffic congestion and obstruct emergency response vehicles.

HDOT, in cooperation with the Honolulu Police Department and Hawai‘i State Sheriffs, has posted messages on overhead electronic signs and portable message boards reminding drivers not to stop or park on the freeway unless it is an emergency. The signs, which are deployed at various locations on O‘ahu, read:

DON’T STOP OR PARK ON FWY

UNLESS IT’S AN EMERGENCY

VIOLATORS WILL BE CITED

This year to date there have been 93 fatalities on Hawai‘i roads. The HDOT is asking all roadway users to place a priority on safety, so everyone returns home to their family and friends as we close out 2023 and enter 2024.

