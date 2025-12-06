Submit Release
HNL Runway 4R to close nightly to complete tasks for runway improvement project

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close Runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) nightly from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., from Sunday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 20. The closures are needed to perform punch-list items for the HNL Runway and Taxiway Shoulder Rehabilitation project as it nears completion.

The work is done at night to minimize the impact to flights. Late-arriving flights will use Runway 8L or the Reef Runway, which may result in an increase in aircraft noise over the ‘Ewa Plain. All work is weather permitting.

The HNL Runway and Taxiway Shoulder Rehabilitation is part of HDOT’s planned efforts to maintain and improve Hawaiʻi’s airports. Construction for the project started in February 2024 and was projected for completion by the end of October 2025. However, weather delays prevented some work from being performed as scheduled.

HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the needed work is conducted to ensure safe operations at HNL.

For more information on this project and other airfield improvements, visit https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Home

