Farrington Highway lane closure planned in Kapolei for temporary speed limit change

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of a single lane closure on eastbound Farrington Highway (Route 93) between the H-1 on-Ramp and Old Farrington Highway from 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, through 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.

During this closure, HDOT will cover the 55 mph speed limit signs to reflect the construction-zone speed limit of 45 mph for the Kapolei Interchange Phase 3 project. Crews will alternate between the mauka and makai lanes installing bolt-on coverings on the speed limit signs.

HDOT appreciates drivers following the construction speed limit and reminds everyone that speeding in a construction zone may result in a $250 fine, plus a trauma system surcharge. (See Hawai‘i Revised Statutes §291C-104)

