Farrington Highway lane closure planned in Kapolei for temporary speed limit change
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of a single lane closure on eastbound Farrington Highway (Route 93) between the H-1 on-Ramp and Old Farrington Highway from 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8, through 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
During this closure, HDOT will cover the 55 mph speed limit signs to reflect the construction-zone speed limit of 45 mph for the Kapolei Interchange Phase 3 project. Crews will alternate between the mauka and makai lanes installing bolt-on coverings on the speed limit signs.
HDOT appreciates drivers following the construction speed limit and reminds everyone that speeding in a construction zone may result in a $250 fine, plus a trauma system surcharge. (See Hawai‘i Revised Statutes §291C-104)
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.