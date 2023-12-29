Top library picks for 2023

CANADA, December 29 - A new record was set in 2023 for engagement with the PEI Public Library Service. Islanders borrowed over a half million items, including books, musical instruments, tools, sports equipment and more.

“Our Island libraries are committed to helping children and adults develop a love of reading and learning. Library activities grew throughout 2023, and more Islanders than ever accessed free materials, engaging programming, valuable resources and community connections. Today's libraries are more than just books, they are community hubs where our dedicated staff support Islanders with a full range of items, programs and services.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

Claiming the coveted title of the most borrowed book in 2023 was A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny.

Other top picks included:

Top Adult Fiction Book – A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

Top Adult Non-Fiction Book – Spare by Prince Harry

Top DVD – Top Gun: Maverick

Top Children's Book – The Thank You Book by Mo Williams

Top French Book – Super Chien: Sa majesté des puces by Dav Pilkey

Top Adult Fiction eAudiobook – The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes

Top Adult Fiction eBook – Heart Bones by Colleen Hoover

Top Adult Non-Fiction eAudiobook – Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed

Top Adult Non-Fiction eBook – All My Knotted-Up Life: A Memoir by Beth Moore / The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (tied)

Online collections continue to grow in popularity, with 153,239 eAudiobooks and eBooks borrowed in 2023. Downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from OverDrive, interactive children's stories from TumbleBooks, and Ancestry Library Edition, are available to all library members. Membership is free to anyone living in PEI.

There are 25 public libraries across the province where Islanders can borrow books, DVDs and other materials, access the Internet and enjoy a variety of free programs.

