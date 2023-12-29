Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,991 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Reiterates State Won’t Take S-EBT Funds

NEBRASKA, December 29 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

Gov. Pillen Reiterates State Won’t Take S-EBT Funds

 

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen reiterated Nebraska would not enroll in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (S-EBT) program provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).  Nebraska, as well as neighbor states like South Dakota and Iowa, have stated they will not seek S-EBT federal funds. Gov. Pillen’s statement follows:

 

“COVID-19 is over and Nebraska taxpayers expect that pandemic-era government relief programs will end too.

 

To be clear, this does not mean that hungry kids will lose access to summer nutrition programs. Nebraska continues to participate in the existing USDA Summer Food Services Program (SFSB), which best ensures access to nutritious food options and protective services to children who are in need.

 

Those added benefits are simply not available through the enhanced S-EBT program. Children who are fed on-site by trained program providers are ensured healthy meals and snacks, as well as access to educational and enrichment activities.

 

The on-site aspect of SFSB also allows providers to spot more serious issues like malnutrition, neglect and abuse – which are often missed when children are out of school during the summer months.”

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Reiterates State Won’t Take S-EBT Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more