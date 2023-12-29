Culver City Film Festival 2023 Celebrates 10 Years of Independent Film

2023 Culver City Film Festival Program Cover

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 2023 marked a milestone for Culver City Film Festival which recently celebrated its 10 year anniversary by presenting over 400 independent films at the Cinemark 18 and XD Theatre at the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center (HHLA) in Los Angeles. "People come from all over the world to assemble in Los Angeles to experience the high quality theater experience", said Festival Director, Jon Gursha. The Festival opened with a red-carpet kick-off party for filmmakers, followed by a full week of film screenings from 10 AM until midnight, and finished up with a red-carpet awards show and closing night party. "Culver City Film Festival 2023 was an exciting and fun time for filmmakers to see their films presented on the big screen, plus it provided networking opportunities for the independent film community" added Jon Gursha. This years Culver City Film Festival was an excellent opportunity for independent filmmakers from around the world to screen in Los Angeles at an amazing venue, giving filmmakers a high quality screening while on the film festival circuit. The Festival prides itself as a top film festival on the circuit for the independent film community. “This year’s film festival was well received by our audience, and spectators enjoyed the high quality film screenings at Cinemark18 and XD”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.

The following films are some of the featured independent films from Culver City Film Festival 2023. A complete list of films from the festival is available in the program section of the official festival website: www.culvercityfilmfestival.com.

"BASEBALL HARMONY", Directed by Joo-il Gwak, Amy Hutchinson; "FINDING FAITH", Directed by Tajoura Davis; "HOW WE GOT HERE", Directed by David Shields; "IN THE TIME THEY HAVE LEFT", Directed by Roger Rapoport; "MURDER OF DOUBT", Directed by Arthur X; "ODYSSEY OF A DREAM", Directed by Maurice Smith; "ROAD TO TEZETTO", Directed by Brian Shakti; "SLANT STREETS", Directed by David Flores; "SPAGHETTI", Directed by Adom Gierasch; "THE ACTIVATED MAN", Directed by Nicholas Gyeney; "THE WAY WOMEN ARE", Directed by Adam Tuliński; "MIKI MANIACO", Directed by Carla Forte; "SOUL", Directed by I-Jien Jane Kou; "JIMMY COMES MARCHING HOME", Directed by Frederick Keeve; "SUNSET DRIVE", Directed by Michael Delano; "VELVET SKY", Directed by Charles Gray; "THE REMARKABLE RESILIENCE OF MARNEEN FIELDS", Directed by Marneen L. Fields; "RIDE SHARING", Directed by Carlos T. Navarrette; "RISING WINGS", Directed by Harun Kazaz; "A CALLING", Directed by Susanne Boulle; "ROUGH MAGIC: EXIT SHAKESPEARE", Directed by Andy Wolk; "LOST LAKE CONFESSIONS", Directed by Jason William Lee ; "NOT JUST A PICKY EATER", Directed by Eric Pascarelli; "AMINA", Directed by Xabiso Mtoba; "THE TUNNEL: INTERVIEW WITH A MONSTER", Directed by David Llauger Meiselman; "IN HOT WATER", Directed by Christie Nicholls; "ART THIEF", Directed by Arthur Egeli; "TIME IS NOT", Directed by Marian Weber; "KID CHOCOLATE", Directed by Brandon”Rick” Alexander; "HAPPY HOUR", Directed by Matt Nye; "THE GIRL IN THE DARK CORNERS", Directed by Ezra Albarran; "THE GLAMOURS", Directed by Ezra Albarran; "BOUNDED", Directed by Margaret Sanchez; "INSIDE MY HEAD", Directed by Ryan Henderson, Omer Shaier; "BILLY COMES HOME", Directed by Matthew Reidy; "THE ARCHITECTS OF LANGUAGE", Directed by Alev Baymur; and "FELLS POINT", Directed by Raissa Contreras.

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality platform. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit culvercityfilmfestival.com