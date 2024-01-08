US Premiere: Explore Versailles Palace Virtually in Silicon Valley with Live-Guided Visits with the Alliance Française
Explore Versailles' regal Apollo Room, once the throne room of Louis XIV. Adorned with allegorical symbols and lavish decor, it embodies the power and artistry of the Sun King. Don't miss the famous portrait of Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaud over the fireplace.
Step into the exquisite Marie Leszczyńska room at Versailles. Revamped by Marie-Antoinette and redesigned by Richard Mique, it boasts contemporary wood paneling adorned with antiquity-inspired decor. Marvel at the stunning furniture, including Riesener's
AF Silicon Valley brings the Palace of Versailles to California through the World's First US Virtual Live Guided Tour Series, starting Jan 20, 2024
The Palace of Versailles, which served as the principal residence of French kings from the time of Louis XIV to Louis XVI, has enthralled audiences with its opulence and historical significance. Adorned by several generations of architects, sculptors, decorators, and landscape architects, it provided Europe with a model of the ideal royal residence for over a century. The Estate of Versailles was one of the first sites to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979.
A span of three centuries of history attests to the special bond that exists today between Versailles and the American people. In 1778, it was from Versailles that Louis XVI decided to align his ancient kingdom with the young American republic, then in the pursuit of its independence. By associating its name with this seminal event in the history of the United States, the Palace of Versailles garnered a unique affection from its visitors haling from across the Atlantic, who to this day are the greatest number of visitors each year. Over a century later, John David Rockefeller Junior, concerned about the deterioration state of the Palace of Versailles, made a decisive gesture in the preservation of the estate. John David Rockefeller Junior remains the most generous patron of the Palace to this day. Lastly, the Palace of Versailles served in 1961 as the venue for one of the most legendary State dinners, hosted by French President Charles de Gaulle in honor of President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy.
"The Palace of Versailles stands as a testament to the enduring historical connection between France and the United States. From the recognition of America as an independent nation to the diplomatic visits of esteemed leaders, Versailles has played a significant role in shaping the bond between our two countries. Its grandeur and rich history continue to inspire and captivate audiences, serving as a symbol of cultural exchange and shared heritage", says Upi Struzak, President of the Alliance Française Silicon Valley. "This unique program allows us to unlock the hidden stories of Versailles and share in preserving and celebrating French heritage. It's an extraordinary cultural experience that we are delighted to make available to our members and community".
The live guided tours will be held in English and end with Q&A sessions, making them accessible to everyone. The tour will consist of a series of three unique visits to the Palace of Versailles to provide an immersive experience, allowing participants to explore the grandeur of its surroundings. In terms of the technique employed, the team uses the online tool Genially to produce dynamic and interactive content. Additionally, they leverage the power of 360-degree photo technology, similar to Google Street View, to enable users to explore various spaces. Moreover, high-definition photographs are integrated to enhance the visual quality of our creations.
The eagerly anticipated first guided visit of the King's Apartment is scheduled for January 20, 2024, offering a remarkable glimpse into the living quarters of Kings. This monumental occasion will be graced by the presence of the Consul General of France in San Francisco, Frédéric Jung, who will attend the launch of this series. It will be followed by the Marie-Antoinette's Private Chambers on May 5, 2024, and concluding with a special event titled "Celebrations and Festivities at Palace of Versailles" on December 7, 2024, at a venue to be announced.
The two first live guided visits will take place at the Art Center Palo Alto, located at 1313 Newell Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306. Doors will open at 8:30 am, with the event running from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Tickets for AF Silicon Valley members are priced at $8, while non-members can join the tour for $12. High school students can avail themselves of special tickets for only $5. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.afscv.org/cultural-events/.
To learn more about this extraordinary event and to see a promotional video of the event, please visit http://bit.ly/3teFDqw.
About the Alliance Française:
The Alliance Française of Silicon Valley (AF Silicon Valley) is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1970 with the mission of promoting the French language and culture in the Silicon Valley region of California. It is part of a global network of over 800 Alliance Française chapters in more than 130 countries. Since its inception, the Alliance Française of Silicon Valley has experienced steady growth and now offers a range of French language courses for all levels, as well as cultural events to celebrate the diversity of the francophone world. It serves as a meeting place for francophiles and francophones in the Silicon Valley region, and has become a hub for French culture and language in the area. For more information about classes and events offered by the Alliance Française Silicon Valley, please visit www.afscv.org.
Mariam Rubalcava
Alliance Française Silicon Valley
+1 415-770-4437
mariam.rubalcava@afscv.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
King's Chamber, interior design & decor